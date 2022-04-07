'PAT DIYE CHAKKE': Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Pat Cummins' fiery fifty

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was thrilled to see Pat Cummins' 56* off 15 deliveries, which helped the Knights pick up their 3rd win of IPL 2022. The win helped KKR go top of IPL standings with 6 points from four matches, and more than the win, the manner in which they won was pleasing for SRK.

After witnessing the swashbuckling knock of 56 from Pat Cummins, Shah Rukh Khan was full of praises for the Australian all-rounder. Playing in his first match of the season, Cummins helped KKR reach the required total in just 16 overs, which left Mumbai Indians second from bottom.

Once the game finished, KKR players including the likes of Andre Russell started to dance and hug the Australian player. Shah Rukh also said that after watching the mind-numbing innings, King Khan also wanted to join his team in the celebration.

@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!! April 6, 2022

Pat Cummins needed just one ball to settle down on Wednesday after which he started to hit the ball left, right and centre, which saw him match the record for the fastest fifty in the history of IPL.

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first after Shreyas Iyer-led KKR had won the toss and chose to bowl first, the five-time IPL champs could only muster up 161 runs in their respective 20 overs after Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) and Tilak Varma's (38* off 27) valuable contributions had got their team to a fight-worthy total.

In reply, KKR got off to a shaky start, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Opening batter Venkatesh Iyer got his half-century in 41 balls and remained unbeaten, but it was Cummins, who stole all the headlines with his quickfire fifty in 14 balls.