IPL 2022: Each ball played by Pat Cummins for IPL's joint fastest 50 in MI vs KKR match

A blistering knock by Pat Cummins which came when his team needed the most took KKR over the line in 16 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

Pat Cummins, who played his 1st IPL game this season after missing out on the first 2 games due to international commitments has finally registered his name in this tournament but not with the thing he is more known for, Instead, he smacked the joint-fastest 50 in the IPL which came in just 14 deliveries.

Cummins took just 1 ball to settle down as he took a single in his first delivery but from the 2nd delivery onwards, he started to stretch his arms. Let's have a look and enjoy his blitzing knock ball by ball.

1st ball - 1 run, back of a length outside off, Cummins stays back and punches to mid-off

2nd delivery - Cummins gets under it and plays a powerful pickup shot over a deep square leg for a 'Six'

3rd delivery - Cummins Shuffled across a bit early, forcing Mills to go wider and that was an error with nobody sweeping behind point on the boundary for a 'four'

4th delivery - No run, wide yorker, probably pace-off, jammed out by Cummins

5th delivery - No run, quite full and outside off, slower ball, dug out to extra cover

6h delivery - SIX, not always that Bumrah gets pasted over cow corner for a maximum.

7th delivery - Perfect wide yorker from Bumrah, Cummins somehow manages to reach this and looks to squeeze it out, 'Four'

8th delivery - 1 run, very full and around, jammed put past mid-wicket

9th delivery - Six, it's in the arc and Cummins clobbers it straight down the ground. Flat hit and long-on has no chance

10th delivery - juicy full toss this time and Cummins heaves with all the power in the world, 'Four'

11th delivery - Cummins shuffles and heaves, all the way over deep square leg for a massive 'Six'

12th delivery - Cummins goes that side now and is shuffling across and helping it all the way over the ropes, 'Six'

13th delivery - No ball, 2 runs, taken brilliantly by SKY at long-off but it's a waist-high full toss from Sams!

14th delivery - Cummins walks across early and whips it away through square leg for 'Four'

15th delivery - SIX, and just like that, Cummins has ended the game with four over still left!

