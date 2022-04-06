IPL 2022: Each ball played by Pat Cummins for IPL's joint fastest 50 in MI vs KKR match

Pat Cummins, who played his 1st IPL game this season after missing out on the first 2 games due to international commitments has finally registered his name in this tournament but not with the thing he is more known for, Instead, he smacked the joint-fastest 50 in the IPL which came in just 14 deliveries.

Cummins took just 1 ball to settle down as he took a single in his first delivery but from the 2nd delivery onwards, he started to stretch his arms. Let's have a look and enjoy his blitzing knock ball by ball.

1st ball - 1 run, back of a length outside off, Cummins stays back and punches to mid-off

2nd delivery - Cummins gets under it and plays a powerful pickup shot over a deep square leg for a 'Six'

3rd delivery - Cummins Shuffled across a bit early, forcing Mills to go wider and that was an error with nobody sweeping behind point on the boundary for a 'four'

4th delivery - No run, wide yorker, probably pace-off, jammed out by Cummins

5th delivery - No run, quite full and outside off, slower ball, dug out to extra cover

6h delivery - SIX, not always that Bumrah gets pasted over cow corner for a maximum.

7th delivery - Perfect wide yorker from Bumrah, Cummins somehow manages to reach this and looks to squeeze it out, 'Four'

8th delivery - 1 run, very full and around, jammed put past mid-wicket

9th delivery - Six, it's in the arc and Cummins clobbers it straight down the ground. Flat hit and long-on has no chance

10th delivery - juicy full toss this time and Cummins heaves with all the power in the world, 'Four'

11th delivery - Cummins shuffles and heaves, all the way over deep square leg for a massive 'Six'

12th delivery - Cummins goes that side now and is shuffling across and helping it all the way over the ropes, 'Six'

13th delivery - No ball, 2 runs, taken brilliantly by SKY at long-off but it's a waist-high full toss from Sams!

14th delivery - Cummins walks across early and whips it away through square leg for 'Four'

15th delivery - SIX, and just like that, Cummins has ended the game with four over still left!

