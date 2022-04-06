IPL 2022: Pat Cummins fastest fifty powers KKR to a 5 wicket win

Who would have thought that at the end of 1st innings the Kolkata Knight Riders will be able to chase down the target of 162 runs within 16 overs?

Chasing a respectable target of 162, Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to start their innings as desired as they lost the all-important wicket of Ajinkya Rahane when the team's score was just 16 runs and by the end of the powerplay, they also lost the wicket of their captain Shreyas Iyer and the score was 35 runs.

SamBillings and Venkatesh Iyer somehow tried to form a partnership with Billings being the aggressor and Venkatesh Iyer trying to hold on to one end but Murugan Ashwin took the wicket of Sam Billings when the team's score was 67 and Nitish Rana, who is having a rough patch in the IPL also departed scoring 8 runs.

Andre Russell tried to play some shots but MI came with a plan of bowling shot deliveries against him and that plan worked as he was caught out by Dewald Brevis while trying to go for a pull. But then came Pat Cummins, he started to smash the ball from the word go and scored runs all over the park.

Venkatesh Iyer played a mature inning as he reached his half-century in 41 deliveries while Pat Cummins scored the joint-fastest IPL 50 in 14 deliveries and scored 35 runs in an over of Daniel Sams.

KKR required 61 runs in last 7 rivers but due to that innings by Cummins, KKR was able to chase down the total in 16 overs and defeated MI by 5 wickets.