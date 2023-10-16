SA vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Netherlands Match 15

SA vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 15, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Netherlands

South Africa is making waves at the World Cup, showcasing exciting cricket and amassing an abundance of runs as they power their way through the competition. Their upcoming clash against the Netherlands in this picturesque hilly setting promises to be a testament to their newfound determination. While South Africa has been plagued by the "chokers" tag in the past, their recent performances in the last two games have hinted at a resurgence and a strong desire to succeed in the tournament.

Notably, the Dutch team had sent shockwaves through the cricketing world last year when they handed South Africa an unexpected 13-run defeat during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. This defeat remains etched in the memory of both teams and serves as a source of inspiration for the Scott Edwards-led Dutch side, even though T20 and 50-over formats are distinct in nature.

Cricket, as we know, is a sport where extraordinary feats can unfold, and the Dutch squad aims to replicate their past success, following Afghanistan's remarkable victory against defending champions England in New Delhi on Sunday night. The Proteas, having learned from past experiences, are looking to their formidable trio of De Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram to ignite the stage once again and provide their bowlers with a substantial total to defend. South Africa's determination to go the distance in the tournament is evident, and they are eager to make a lasting impact on this World Cup.

SA vs NED World Cup 2023 Match Details

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

SA vs NED Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Max O’Dowd, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Bas De Leede, Marco Jansen, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe

