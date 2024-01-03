SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India register unwanted record after South Africa pacers trigger batting collapse in Cape Town

The collapse was triggered by Ngidi during the 34th over of India's innings, as he claimed three wickets in just five balls

An astonishing batting collapse unfolded as India was bowled out for 153 on Day 1 of the ongoing Cape Town Test against South Africa, leaving their lead now below 100 runs. This marks the first instance in Test cricket history where a team lost its final six wickets (from positions 5 to 10) without adding a single run to their total score.

The collapse was triggered by Ngidi during the 34th over of India's innings, as he claimed three wickets in just five balls. At 153 for four, India appeared to be in control of the Test until Ngidi dismissed KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah in an exceptional triple-wicket over.

Kagiso Rabada successfully dismissed Virat Kohli in the following over, crushing India's hopes of a comeback. Shortly after, Mohammed Siraj's run-out occurred due to confusion with Prasidh Krishna, and Krishna's subsequent dismissal wrapped up India's innings at 153 runs in 33.5 overs, giving them a lead of 98 runs.

During tea, India had a promising lead of 56 runs with six wickets still intact, thanks to the solid partnership of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Surprisingly, even Kagiso Rabada, who had bowled exceptionally well in the middle session, leaked 28 runs in just five overs after tea. However, Rahul's momentary lapse in concentration triggered a series of unfortunate events. Ngidi's extra bounce resulted in the dismissal of three Indian batsmen in a single over. Astonishingly, within the next five deliveries, three more wickets tumbled for India, leading to an unbelievable and dramatic turn of events.