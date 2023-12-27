SA vs IND, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs hits out at Temba Bavuma following his injury, calls him 'unfit and....'

Bavuma sustained the injury during the 20th over of the day while attempting to stop a drive from Virat Kohli.

The South African captain, Temba Bavuma, was forced to leave the field due to a hamstring injury while fielding on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa at the Super Sport Park in Centurion. Former South African cricketer, Herschelle Gibbs, did not hold back his criticism of Bavuma's fitness level.

Bavuma sustained the injury during the 20th over of the day while attempting to stop a drive from Virat Kohli. Following Bavuma's departure, Dean Elgar assumed the role of stand-in captain. Gibbs, known for his exceptional fitness during his playing days, expressed his dissatisfaction with Bavuma's physical condition in a social media post, labeling the 33-year-old as "unfit and overweight to play." Bavuma underwent a medical assessment, which later confirmed a left hamstring injury. South African fans are hopeful for a swift recovery for the Cape Town-born player, as he holds a crucial role with the bat.

“Ironic that the coach allows some players who are clearly unfit and overweight to play when he started off as proteas trainer in 2009,” Gibbs posted on his official ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Temba Bavuma made his long-awaited return to the field after South Africa's devastating loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 last month. Unfortunately, his comeback was marred by a right hamstring strain he had sustained during the league phase game against Afghanistan on November 10. As a result, Bavuma was forced to sit out the white-ball leg of India's tour of South Africa.

However, the first day of his return to international duty proved to be a forgettable one for the talented right-handed batter. It was during the opening Test of the series that Bavuma faced a series of challenges and setbacks.

