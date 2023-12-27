'Strength to strength': Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty react to KL Rahul's incredible ton in IND vs SA 1st Test

Rahul achieved back-to-back centuries against the Proteas at the venue, marking a significant milestone in his career.

KL Rahul showcased his batting prowess for Team India in the opening Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Day 2 (Wednesday, December 27). The talented wicket-keeper batsman notched up his eighth Test century, with this being his seventh away from home. Rahul's remarkable innings saw him score 101 runs off just 137 balls, including four sixes and an impressive 14 boundaries.

In addition to his individual brilliance, Rahul played a pivotal role in building crucial partnerships during the match. He formed a solid 43-run alliance with Shardul Thakur and a valuable 47-run partnership with Mohammed Siraj, propelling the Men in Blue closer to the 250-run mark. Ultimately, Rahul was the last batsman to be dismissed, contributing significantly to India's first innings total of 245.

Rahul achieved back-to-back centuries against the Proteas at the venue, marking a significant milestone in his career. In the previous match during the 2021-22 tour, he scored an impressive 123 runs off 260 balls in Centurion guiding India to victory by a margin of 113 runs.

The 31-year-old batsman reached this remarkable feat by hitting a six over deep mid-wicket against Gerald Coetzee.

In celebration of Rahul's achievement, his wife Athiya and father-in-law Suniel Shetty took to social media to express their admiration and support for the talented cricketer.

Athiya wrote on her Instagram story: “Strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty shared several heartwarming emojis to express his joy.

KL Rahul recently captained India to a remarkable 2-1 victory in the ODI series held in South Africa. The right-handed batsman also showcased his prowess in the 2023 World Cup, accumulating an impressive total of 452 runs across 10 innings. Among his achievements were a well-deserved century and two half-centuries.

