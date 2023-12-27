'Strength to strength': Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty react to KL Rahul's incredible ton in IND vs SA 1st Test

Headlines

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli signs RCB jersey for young fan during IND vs SA 1st Test, video goes viral

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 38 years, now set to lead Rs 3790000 crore company as...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs hits out at Temba Bavuma following his injury, calls him 'unfit and....'

IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended WFI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli signs RCB jersey for young fan during IND vs SA 1st Test, video goes viral

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs hits out at Temba Bavuma following his injury, calls him 'unfit and....'

Hair Health: 8 natural juices that promote faster hair growth

Bowlers to dismiss Rohit Sharma most times in international cricket

Foods that can reduce migraine pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Sharmila Tagore recalls how Saif Ali Khan accidentally broke glass door in his childhood, says 'he wasn't a brat but...'

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share first photo of their twin daughters on one-month birthday, reveal their names

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Strength to strength': Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty react to KL Rahul's incredible ton in IND vs SA 1st Test

Rahul achieved back-to-back centuries against the Proteas at the venue, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

article-main
Image Source: X/BCCI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

KL Rahul showcased his batting prowess for Team India in the opening Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Day 2 (Wednesday, December 27). The talented wicket-keeper batsman notched up his eighth Test century, with this being his seventh away from home. Rahul's remarkable innings saw him score 101 runs off just 137 balls, including four sixes and an impressive 14 boundaries.

In addition to his individual brilliance, Rahul played a pivotal role in building crucial partnerships during the match. He formed a solid 43-run alliance with Shardul Thakur and a valuable 47-run partnership with Mohammed Siraj, propelling the Men in Blue closer to the 250-run mark. Ultimately, Rahul was the last batsman to be dismissed, contributing significantly to India's first innings total of 245.

Rahul achieved back-to-back centuries against the Proteas at the venue, marking a significant milestone in his career. In the previous match during the 2021-22 tour, he scored an impressive 123 runs off 260 balls in Centurion guiding India to victory by a margin of 113 runs.

The 31-year-old batsman reached this remarkable feat by hitting a six over deep mid-wicket against Gerald Coetzee.

In celebration of Rahul's achievement, his wife Athiya and father-in-law Suniel Shetty took to social media to express their admiration and support for the talented cricketer. 

Athiya wrote on her Instagram story: “Strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty shared several heartwarming emojis to express his joy.

KL Rahul recently captained India to a remarkable 2-1 victory in the ODI series held in South Africa. The right-handed batsman also showcased his prowess in the 2023 World Cup, accumulating an impressive total of 452 runs across 10 innings. Among his achievements were a well-deserved century and two half-centuries.

READ| IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid turns medium pacer alongside Virat Kohli before Centurion Test, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Wear anything in black, so that…’: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's message to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Worst Indian film of 2023 earned Rs 1 lakh, actors didn't promote it; not Adipurush, Ganapath, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai...

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE