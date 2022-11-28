Ruturaj Gaikwad's historic 7 sixes in 43-run over sends Twitter into meltdown, memes galore

Ruturaj Gaikwad set the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on fire as he played a mind-boggling knock of 220* runs in just 159 balls, including a staggering 43-run over which saw the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman hit an incredible seven sixes an over.
Powered by Gaikwad's blitzkrieg, Maharashtra finished with 330/5 in their 50 overs, and en route to his special knock, the youngster smashed plenty of records, equalling Rohit Sharma's feat of hitting the most sixes in a single List-A match, by hitting 16 maximums.
The 25-year-old batsman sent social media into a frenzy, with fans stumped at his mind-numbing knock, as well as his 43-run over, which saw the Pune-based batter hit seven sixes in a single over.
READ| Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
While many Twitter users lauded Gaikwad for his incredible carnage, others flooded social media with memes.
7 sixes in a row , #RuturajGaikwad on fire https://t.co/rDm2zy3h1M — vipul kashayp (@kashyapvipul) November 28, 2022
7 balls bowled in over...all 7 dispatched for Six !! Bringing 200 with a 6 !! WTF Ruturaj Gaikwad unreal man !! #RuturajGaikwad #VHT pic.twitter.com/MlWTg2Bkfo— Shantanu (@Shantanu630) November 28, 2022
Ruturaj Gaikwad in today's match be like. Well played Rutu Gaikwad#RuturajGaikwad #VijayHazareTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/DZUu5lqvHU — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) November 28, 2022
Remember the name-----> #RuturajGaikwad #bcci #VijayHazareTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/XrQJDY2eu3 — Topper gariki pranamaalu (@T_Gaariki_P) November 28, 2022
#RuturajGaikwad #VijayHazareTrophy2022 Ruturaj Gaikwad
When Bowler realizes he is not playing The Hundred league. pic.twitter.com/SetCzCppJL — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) November 28, 2022
Ruturaj Gaikwad in today's match#RuturajGaikwad #VijayHazareTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/Lb2urQWyt8— Gaurav Agarwal (@7Gaurav8) November 28, 2022
Gaikwad's knock helped pile the pressure on Uttar Pradesh, and despite Aryan Juyal's fighting knock of 85 runs, the side were reduced to 155/7 after 32 overs, as Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up three wickets.
Maharashtra looked on course to qualify for the semifinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy, and with Gaikwad's red-hot form, they will certainly be the favourites to win the trophy.