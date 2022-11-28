Ruturaj Gaikwad's historic 7 sixes in 43-run over sends Twitter into meltdown, memes galore

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 220-run knock against Uttar Pradesh

Ruturaj Gaikwad set the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on fire as he played a mind-boggling knock of 220* runs in just 159 balls, including a staggering 43-run over which saw the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman hit an incredible seven sixes an over.

Powered by Gaikwad's blitzkrieg, Maharashtra finished with 330/5 in their 50 overs, and en route to his special knock, the youngster smashed plenty of records, equalling Rohit Sharma's feat of hitting the most sixes in a single List-A match, by hitting 16 maximums.

The 25-year-old batsman sent social media into a frenzy, with fans stumped at his mind-numbing knock, as well as his 43-run over, which saw the Pune-based batter hit seven sixes in a single over.

While many Twitter users lauded Gaikwad for his incredible carnage, others flooded social media with memes.

Check how fans reacted to Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttar Pradesh:

Gaikwad's knock helped pile the pressure on Uttar Pradesh, and despite Aryan Juyal's fighting knock of 85 runs, the side were reduced to 155/7 after 32 overs, as Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up three wickets.

Maharashtra looked on course to qualify for the semifinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy, and with Gaikwad's red-hot form, they will certainly be the favourites to win the trophy.