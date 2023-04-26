'Rohit should take a break...': Sunil Gavaskar makes big statement ahead of MI vs RR clash

Image Source: Twitter

On Tuesday night, the Mumbai Indians suffered their second consecutive defeat, losing by a whopping 55 runs to the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The team's bowling effort was lackluster, conceding a staggering 76 runs in the final four overs of the innings, allowing the defending champions to post a mammoth score of 207/6 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, the Mumbai Indians lacked strong partnerships in the middle overs, resulting in a final score of 152/9.

Unfortunately, the Mumbai Indians have had a rough start to the season, losing three out of seven matches. Their chances of qualification are now uncertain, with consistent performances from the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans.

Despite improved performances this year, the Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table last year. With their inconsistent form, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has delivered a blunt message to Rohit Sharma, the team's captain, who is also struggling with form. Rohit has only scored 181 runs in seven matches this season, and Gavaskar believes it's time for him to "take a break."

"I would like to see some change in the batting order [for Mumbai Indians]," Gavaskar said on Star Sports, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself."

"He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC [final], I don't know," Gavaskar said. “But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final].”

India announced their squad for the upcoming WTC final against Australia on Tuesday. The team includes former captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has been recalled to the side following his impressive performances for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this season.

Rahane is a seasoned player with 82 Test matches under his belt. However, he has not played for India in the longest format of the game since January of last year due to poor form. Despite this, his recent success in the IPL has earned him a spot on the team for the highly anticipated WTC final.

