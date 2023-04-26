'Shame on you': Mumbai Indians star slams reports of him undergoing elbow surgery during IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter

Jofra Archer, the talented pacer from England and Mumbai Indians, has recently been the subject of rumors regarding his supposed trip to Belgium for an elbow procedure during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 28-year-old has vehemently denied these reports and criticized the reporter for spreading false information without his consent.

Archer has been struggling with injuries for the past couple of years and was unable to make it to the country's squad for the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. Despite this setback, MI acquired his services during the IPL mega auction last year. However, Archer has only played two out of the seven games so far for the five-time champions, raising concerns about his fitness.

The rumors about his trip to Belgium have only added to the speculation surrounding his health. Nevertheless, Archer has made it clear that these reports are baseless and that the reporter in question is exploiting the situation for personal gain.

"Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem," Archer tweeted.

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy.



Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023

Archer, who made his return to international cricket earlier this year, is currently vying for a spot in the England squad for the highly anticipated Ashes series against Australia. Despite his previous injury concerns, England remains optimistic that the talented Barbados-born pacer will be able to contribute to the team's success in the five-match series, which is set to commence on June 16th at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

