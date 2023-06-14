Rohit Sharma to lead vs West Indies but captaincy under scanner: Report

Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy is not currently under immediate threat, but the talented Mumbaikar must produce some impressive numbers in the West Indies to avoid any doubts about his leadership in the traditional format.

Rohit is set to lead India in the upcoming two-Test series in the West Indies, after which he will likely discuss his future in the longest format with the BCCI.

According to insiders within the Indian team, unless Rohit chooses to opt out of the two-Test series starting in Dominica on July 12th, he will continue to lead the team.

The BCCI leadership and national selection committee may face a difficult decision if he fails to score a significant run during the upcoming Tests in Dominica or Port of Spain (July 20-24). The pressure will be on to make a tough call regarding Rohit's future.

"These are baseless stuff that Rohit will be removed from captaincy. Yes, whether he will last the whole two-year WTC cycle is a big question as he would be nearly 38 when the third edition ends in 2025," a senior BCCI source in know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As of now, I believe that Shiv Sunder Das and his colleagues will have to take a call after the two Tests and looking at his batting form." In fact, the BCCI works very differently from other sporting organisations.

In Indian board, those in power believe that you don't take decisions when the criticism reaches crescendo.

"After West Indies, we have no Tests till December-end when the team travels to South Africa. So there is enough time for selectors to deliberate and take a decision. By then the fifth selector (new chairman) will also join the panel and a decision can be taken, he added.

Those who follow Indian cricket are likely aware of the recent developments surrounding Virat Kohli's resignation from Test captaincy following a series defeat in South Africa. At the time, Rohit Sharma was initially hesitant to take on the role of leader in the longest format due to concerns about his physical ability to handle the demands of the position.

"The two top men at that time (former president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah) had to convince him to take up the role once KL Rahul failed to impress as a captain in South Africa," the source said.

Since Rohit Sharma took over as Test captain in 2022, India has played 10 Tests, with him missing three due to COVID-19 and split webbing injuries. In those 7 Tests, Sharma scored 390 runs with an average of 35.45 in 11 completed innings, including a single hundred and no other score above 50.

During the same period, Virat Kohli played all 10 Tests, scoring 517 runs in 17 innings, with his best performance being 186 against Australia at Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara played eight Tests, scoring 482 runs in 14 innings, with two unbeaten knocks at an average of 40.12.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ| CSK's emotional tweet leaves fans puzzled