CSK's emotional tweet leaves fans puzzled

The video tweeted by CSK features several major moments of Dhoni from the recently-concluded IPL season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

CSK's emotional tweet leaves fans puzzled
CSK's emotional tweet leaves fans puzzled (Photo: Twitter/CSK)

MS Dhoni, the man who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win IPL titles five times, is known for his captaincy skills. In 2023, CSK beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets. After another victory in IPL, there were speculations that captain cool, who is now 41, may get retired from IPL. However, there is no confirmation from Dhoni about his retirement plans.

Meanwhile, CSK has shared a video featuring Dhoni. The team shared the emotional video on Tuesday which left fans puzzled. The cryptic post on Twitter suggested Dhoni might have played his last IPL season for the franchise.

The video features several major moments of Dhoni from the recently-concluded IPL season. The fans were left breathless, eagerly seeking answers on Dhoni's retirement plans from the franchise. Fans reacted to the video, questioning whether Thala stepping down from CSK captaincy. Check out the video here:

 

 

 

 

