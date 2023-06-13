Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Rohit Sharma's PR trying to save him': Netizens react to Sourav Ganguly's remark after WTC final defeat

Australia beat India by 209 runs to win the WTC final played at the Kennington Oval.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:55 PM IST

'Rohit Sharma's PR trying to save him': Netizens react to Sourav Ganguly's remark after WTC final defeat
'Rohit Sharma's PR trying to save him': Netizens react to Sourav Ganguly's remark after WTC final defeat (file photo)

Many cricket fans criticised Team India captain Rohit Sharma after India's defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia won by 209 runs WTC final played at the Kennington Oval, London. After the match, former BCCI president and ex-Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly defended Rohit, saying he has full faith in his captaincy. 

He further said winning five IPL titles is not a matter of joke and at times, might even be more difficult than winning the World Cup. Rohit Sharma is also the captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) who have won the IPL five times.

“| have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions,” he told India Today.

Ganguly was the BCCI president when Rohit Sharma became the captain of India after Virat Kohli decided to relinquish captaincy in all forms of the game. After Ganguly defended Rohit, netizens lashed out at the former Indian captain. A Twitter user wrote, "Nothing just another Rohit Sharma's PR trying to save him from humiliation
by cricket and Virat Kohli fans.”

Another user tweeted, "Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says winning the Indian Premier League is tougher than winning the Cricket World Cup. Bhaii in IPL you don't
need to face the likes of Shaheen starc etc..."

 

 

 

 

READ | 'Jo hume aadat Virat Kohli ne...': Ex-selector points out big issue with Rohit Sharma's captaincy

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: DA hike approved for Odisha government employees; details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.