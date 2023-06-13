'Rohit Sharma's PR trying to save him': Netizens react to Sourav Ganguly's remark after WTC final defeat (file photo)

Many cricket fans criticised Team India captain Rohit Sharma after India's defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia won by 209 runs WTC final played at the Kennington Oval, London. After the match, former BCCI president and ex-Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly defended Rohit, saying he has full faith in his captaincy.

He further said winning five IPL titles is not a matter of joke and at times, might even be more difficult than winning the World Cup. Rohit Sharma is also the captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) who have won the IPL five times.

“| have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions,” he told India Today.

Ganguly was the BCCI president when Rohit Sharma became the captain of India after Virat Kohli decided to relinquish captaincy in all forms of the game. After Ganguly defended Rohit, netizens lashed out at the former Indian captain. A Twitter user wrote, "Nothing just another Rohit Sharma's PR trying to save him from humiliation

by cricket and Virat Kohli fans.”

Another user tweeted, "Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says winning the Indian Premier League is tougher than winning the Cricket World Cup. Bhaii in IPL you don't

need to face the likes of Shaheen starc etc..."

Sourav Ganguly said, "winning the IPL is even more difficult than winning the World Cup. "



Nothing just another Rohit Sharma's PR trying to save him from humiliation by cricket and Virat Kohli fans WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/ZZO4Vgugrn — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 12, 2023

Indian Cricketers in

During WTCINDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/czvWe0mdQp — Ritwik Ghosh (@gritwik98) June 12, 2023

Ganguly said winning the IPL is difficult than winning the World Cup LMA — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) June 12, 2023

