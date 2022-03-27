MI accused of home advantage, skipper Rohit Sharma hits back with a savage reply - WATCH

Since the whole Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will take place in Maharashtra, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been quizzed constantly, about having a 'home advantage.' The decision was taken in order to reduce air travel and therefore, the risk of covid would also be reduced.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced four venues for the league phase of the IPL, wherein 70 matches will be played, while the venues for the playoff is yet to be made public.

Having won the IPL five times, Mumbai Indians have come in for some accusation of having a home advantage since all the league stage IPL games will be played across Mumbai and Pune. Skipper Rohit Sharma however, was having none of it.

READ| With new season, comes new drama: As IPL 2022 begins, a look at last year's controversial moments

Known for his witty responses, Rohit chipped in with a befitting reply to Mumbai Indians' critics, as the 34-year-old stated that teams should then build 3-4 stadiums in their cities.

"Many franchises objected that how can Mumbai play in Mumbai. They should try to build 3-4 Stadiums in their cities then," quipped Rohit in the pre-match press conference ahead of the titanic clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Talking about IPL 2022, the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 20 games each, while the Brabourne Stadium and the MCA Stadium in Pune will play hosts to 15 fixtures each.

READ| Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: How are the two teams lining up? Playing XIs inside

Wankhede Stadium hosted the inaugural match of this season, as Chennai Super Kings took on Kolkata Knight Riders, but the latter won the contest will relative ease.

Rohit's Mumbai opened their IPL 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium, while the DY Patil Stadium will host the second fixture of Sunday, wherein Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings.