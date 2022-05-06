Rohit Sharma's India to tour West Indies from THIS date, two T20Is to be held in Florida

India are scheduled to tour West Indies after the completion of their UK tour

Rohit Sharma's Team India is set for a long road on the travels after the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. As per reports, the schedule of India's tour of West Indies has been confirmed, with the Men in Blue slated to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the Caribbean side from July 22.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already confirmed India's schedule for the upcoming tour of South Africa, Ireland, and England. As per the latest developments, India are set to be on the road after the UK tour as well, as they take on West Indies, with two matches of the T20I series slated to be held in Florida (USA).

As per a report filed by Cricbuzz, Rohit's Indian side will begin their tour of the Caribbean with three ODIs, which will be played at Queens Park Oval on July 22, 24 and 27.

READ| Team India schedule 2022: Check T20 World Cup, Home, Overseas Tour calendar

The 50-over matches will be followed by five T20Is, with Brian Charles Lara Stadium scheduled to host the opening match of the T20I series on July 29.

Meanwhile, Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis will host the remaining two T20I matches on August 1 and 2, before the attention switches over to USA's Florida, where the last couple of matches of the tour will be played on August 6 and 7.

Team India had also played in Florida on two occasions previously as well, in 2016, and in 2019 as well.

READ| Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket at 34

The West Indies will miss Kieron Pollard who announced his retirement midway through IPL 2022, and in his absence, Nicholas Pooran will be leading the Caribbean side.

Here's how India's road to the West Indies looks like:

India vs South Africa T20Is: June 9-June 19

Ireland vs India T20Is: June 26-28

England vs India 5th Test: July 1-5

England vs India T20Is: July 7-10

England vs India ODIs: July 12-17