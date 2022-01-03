Team India schedule 2022: Check T20 World Cup, Home, Overseas Tour calendar

The year 2021 saw many good and bad things happen to Team India. From reaching the Final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) to losing the trophy to opponents New Zealand, to even not entering the top 4 of the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and losing to Pakistan in an ICC event - the Men in Blue have been through a lot.

However, 2022 is a fresh start for the side where a lot of runs will be scored, wickets will be picked, and new records will be either created or broken.

The Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led sides to have a packed year ahead of them with a lot of cricket at home this year. The year will also see the ICC T20 World Cup take place in Australia. 2022 will also see the Asia Cup being played in the 20-over format.

Currently, the team is in South Africa and they began their New Year on a high note by defeating the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test game taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

They will stay and also play three ODIs. The side was also to play four T20Is, but it was cancelled due to a little postponement of the fixtures. In June, South Africa will tour India to play a 5-match T20I series.

After South Africa, India will host West Indies to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in February. Soon after they will invite Sri Lanka to play two Tests and three T20Is in February-March.

After these, the players will be busy with the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will could most likely begin by end of March or in the first week of April. The cash-rich tournament should be completed in May with 10 teams competing this time.

As July comes, the Indian team will travel to the UK in July to play a limited-overs series - three T20I and three ODIs - and will also play the postponed fifth Test of the 2021 series.

Rivals Australia will also be coming to India to play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy consisting of four Tests and three T20Is and this series will be the preparation for the T20 World Cup. The ICC tournament will be played from October 16 to November 13.

After the mega event, the Indian side will visit neighbours Bangladesh to play two Tests and three ODIs and in December Sri Lanka will tour India for the second time in 2022 to play 5 ODIs.

Team India schedule for 2022:

December-January - India tour of South Africa (continues)

January 3 – January 7: Second Test, Johannesburg

January 11 – January 15: Third Test, Cape Town

January 19: First ODI, Paarl

January 21: Second ODI, Paarl

January 23: Third ODI, Cape Town

February - West Indies tour of India

February 6: First ODI, Ahmedabad

February 9: Second ODI, Jaipur

February 12: Third ODI, Kolkata

February 15: First T20, Cuttack

February 18: Second T20, Visakhapatnam

February 20: Third T20, Trivandrum

February-March - Sri Lanka tour of India

February 25: First Test, Bengaluru

March 5: Second Test, Mohali

March 13: First T20, Mohali

March 15: Second T20, Dharamsala

March 18: Third T20, Lucknow

March-May: Indian Premier League (IPL)

June - South Africa tour of India

June 9: First T20, Chennai

June 12: Second T20, Bengaluru

June 14: Third T20, Nagpur

June 17: Fourth T20, Rajkot

June 19: Fifth T20, Delhi

July - India tour of England

July 1: Rescheduled Fifth Test, Birmingham

July 7: First T20, Southampton

July 9: Second T20, Birmingham

July 10: Third T20, Nottingham

July 12: First ODI, London

July 14: Second ODI, London

July 17: Third ODI, Manchester

September - T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka

September-November - Australia tour of India

Four Tests, Three T20s

October 16-November 13 - T20 World Cup in Australia

November - India tour of Bangladesh

Two Tests, Three ODIs

December - Sri Lanka tour of India

Five ODIs