Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket at 34

Keiron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket

In a shocking development on Wednesday, star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 34. Pollard, who is currently with Mumbai Indians (MI) during the IPL 2022 season, took to Instagram to announce his decision.

One of the most capped players in the format, Pollard shared a video of himself on Instagram, announcing his decision to step away from international duty for West Indies.

"POLLARD BIDS FAREWELL TO INTERNATIONAL CRICKET. @windiescricket, PS… thank you @insignia_sports for putting this trip down memory lane together to support my statement," wrote the veteran all-rounder along with a short video of himself.

While his time with West Indies may have come to an end, Pollard will continue to play for different franchises all around the globe.

Pollard played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for West Indies. He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year against Australia in Bridgetown.

The cricketer never played a Test for West Indies and was one of the many white-ball specialists for his country.

"After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Pollard said in a video on Instagram.

"As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game," he added.

