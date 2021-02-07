Trending#

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and others extend condolences to affected families

People stuck in those areas have been advised to call: Disaster Operations Center number 1070, 1905 or 9557444486.


BCCI and file Photo

Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 7, 2021, 09:14 PM IST

Uttarkhand saw one of the worst floods ever as a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath near the Rishi Ganga power project.

That lead to a massive flood in Dhauli Ganga river and the state government has issued helpline numbers for people stranded in those affected areas. People stuck in those areas have been advised to call: Disaster Operations Center number 1070, 1905 or 9557444486.

"Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers -1070, 1905 and 9557444486. I thank state’s population in the affected regions for their cooperation and request everyone to maintain calm & not share unverified information on various platforms,"  Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat tweeted.

While operations are being carried out, cricketer have come forward to offer prayers for those affected and hope people stuck will be rescued soon.

What is glacial burst?

These rare instances occur when water dammed by a glacier or moraine is released. The glacier containing the body of water melts and overflows the glacier. 