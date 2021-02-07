Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and others extend condolences to affected families

Uttarkhand saw one of the worst floods ever as a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath near the Rishi Ganga power project.

That lead to a massive flood in Dhauli Ganga river and the state government has issued helpline numbers for people stranded in those affected areas. People stuck in those areas have been advised to call: Disaster Operations Center number 1070, 1905 or 9557444486.

"Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers -1070, 1905 and 9557444486. I thank state’s population in the affected regions for their cooperation and request everyone to maintain calm & not share unverified information on various platforms," Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat tweeted.

While operations are being carried out, cricketer have come forward to offer prayers for those affected and hope people stuck will be rescued soon.

My heart goes out to all the families who have suffered due to the unfortunate flash floods in Uttarakhand. Hope the rescue operations can help all those in need!

My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble. February 7, 2021

Prayers with the people of #Uttarakhand. If you are stuck in any affected area and need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number at 1070 or 9557444486. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2021

Really disheartening to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Chamoli, #Uttarakhand Praying for everyone's safety, hopefully everyone stuck will be rescued unscathed. — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 7, 2021

What is glacial burst?

These rare instances occur when water dammed by a glacier or moraine is released. The glacier containing the body of water melts and overflows the glacier.