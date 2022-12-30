Search icon
Cricketer Rishabh Pant seriously injured after his Mercedes car collides with divider in Dehradun

On the road near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee, his car was involved in an accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant, a member of the Indian cricket team, was involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi.

According to preliminary information, Rishabh was initially admitted to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee. He has now been sent to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

As per reports, his car collided with a divider. It caught fire on the way from Uttarakhand to Delhi. Pant was driving his Mercedes when it got involved in a collision in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

More to follow

First-image
