Cricketer Rishabh Pant seriously injured after his Mercedes car collides with divider in Dehradun

Rishabh Pant, a member of the Indian cricket team, was involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi.

On the road near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee, his car was involved in an accident.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire.

According to preliminary information, Rishabh was initially admitted to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee. He has now been sent to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

As per reports, his car collided with a divider. It caught fire on the way from Uttarakhand to Delhi. Pant was driving his Mercedes when it got involved in a collision in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

