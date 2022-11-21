'This is unbelievable..', Rishabh Pant comes up with huge praise for Suryakumar Yadav after his scintillating century

Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav played a magnificent innings on Sunday which once again highlighted why he is the number-one ranked T20I batter in the world. He laced 11 boundaries and seven maximums in his unbeaten 51-ball knock of 111 runs as India finished with 191 for six in the second T20I match against New Zealand.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran Live updates: Know all about Harry Kane led England and its probable starting XI

After his outstanding knock, the Mumbai cricketer was invited for an interview by the broadcasters, Prime Video to talk about his batting pyrotechnics.

“In T20, a hundred is always special but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over, and get to a score of 185 or so. After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximise the last few overs. Have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets and it's just coming off for me,” he said.

During the interview, Rishabh Pant who walked from behind came forward, hugged Yadav and said, “This is unbelievable innings”.

READ: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup

Suryakumar Yadav was Team India's chief architect of destruction, as 62 runs were scored off the last four overs of the innings. He was prolific across all areas of the ground, making it difficult for the bowlers to set fields or decide on their areas.