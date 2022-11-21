LIVE| England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 football score: Harry Kane's England square off against Iran. Check live scores, team news, latest updates

Ecuador defeated host nation Qatar in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by 2-0 in which Enner Valencia scored a brace and now we move on to day 2 of the mega tournament and with this loss, Qatar became the first host country to lose its opening game in 92 years of World Cup history.

Day 2 of the tournament will witness three games as Harry Kane-led England will take on 20th-ranked side Iran and it will be a Group B encounter. England is one of the favourites and was a semifinalist four years ago in Russia, plus a runner-up at last year's European Championship. But the Three Lions came to Qatar winless in their last six games, hoping their strong track record in recent major tournaments turns the team around.

In the 2nd game of the day, the Netherlands will face off against Senegal. Senegal had a massive setback coming into this tournament as their key player Sadio Mane was ruled out with an injury. Both teams are placed in group A.

The third game of the day will witness another encounter from Group B as USA will take on Wales and this will be the first meeting between these two teams at a World Cup Stage. The United States returns to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and opens play on Monday against Gareth Bale-led Wales. This game will be played at night at 12:30 AM (22nd November).