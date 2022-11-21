SPORTS
LIVE| England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 football score: Harry Kane's England square off against Iran. Check live scores, team news, latest updates
Ecuador defeated host nation Qatar in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by 2-0 in which Enner Valencia scored a brace and now we move on to day 2 of the mega tournament and with this loss, Qatar became the first host country to lose its opening game in 92 years of World Cup history.
Day 2 of the tournament will witness three games as Harry Kane-led England will take on 20th-ranked side Iran and it will be a Group B encounter. England is one of the favourites and was a semifinalist four years ago in Russia, plus a runner-up at last year's European Championship. But the Three Lions came to Qatar winless in their last six games, hoping their strong track record in recent major tournaments turns the team around.
In the 2nd game of the day, the Netherlands will face off against Senegal. Senegal had a massive setback coming into this tournament as their key player Sadio Mane was ruled out with an injury. Both teams are placed in group A.
READ: Explainer: Know all about the ongoing war of words between Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney
The third game of the day will witness another encounter from Group B as USA will take on Wales and this will be the first meeting between these two teams at a World Cup Stage. The United States returns to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and opens play on Monday against Gareth Bale-led Wales. This game will be played at night at 12:30 AM (22nd November).
Iranian keeper Beiranvand can't continue and has to be taken off the field on a stretcher, hopefully, it's nothing serious, and the Iranian coach Carlos Quiroz has been forced to make an early change.
England have dominated the possession since the kick-off they have looked positive and have even gone close on a couple of occasions. That's positive football from the Three Lions, and Iran have been on the backfoot. The Iranian goalkeeper collided with his own teammate and so there's a break in play for the time being.
Having last won the World Cup back in 1966, England will be hoping that 'It is coming home' this time around, but Iran could be in for a giant-killing as well. England start as the favourites to get a win, should be an epic contest this! Kick-off to follow-up very soon.
The playing XIs of both England and Iran are looking strong, while Harry Maguire has started ahead of Ben White, which wouldn't please too many English fans, on the other hand, Iran have some strong players like
Jahanbakhsh and Karimi who will have to bring their A-game to repel the danger posed by Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka.
Here are the confirmed lineups for England and Iran for the spectacular Group B opening clash:
England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane (c)
Iran XI: Beyranvand, Cheshmi, Karimi, Moharrami, Hajisafi (C), Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Hosseini, Nourollahi, Pouraliganji
England coach Gareth Southgate has previously preferred a 3-5-2 formation, but there are many reports that he may ditch the more defensive approach in favour of a more attacking 4-3-3. That would help accommodate another forward in the playing XI, and given England's talented front-line it remains to be seen whether Southgate goes all guns blazing against the lower-ranked opposition.
Apart from England and Iran, USA and Wales are also present in Group B, and it seems like the easiest match on paper for England to win, because, USA have a relatively young list of personnel, but some big matchwinners like Christian Pulisic are still there, and Wales also have Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, so both those games are not going to be easy.
As far as Iran are concerned, they will most likely play their strongest playing XI, knowing that England will be a hard nut to crack. The Iranian team will be without Omid Ebrahimi who suffered a groin injury, while Sardar Azmoun is also doubtful, having sustained a calf muscle tear.
The two star forwards Mehdi Taremi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be leading the line for Iran.
England head coach Gareth Southgate faces plenty of dilemmas ahead of the match against Iran today. While there are doubts about the form of Harry Maguire, fans will want to see him benched, with Ben White in good form for Arsenal making a case to start. Further forward, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are two players contesting for a starting berth. Remains to be seen which player gets the nod from Southgate.
The pair of Iran and England have never played each other, so this is going to be the first-ever meeting between the two sides at a major tournament such as the FIFA World Cup. Iran have however, played against Scotland before, back in the 1978 edition of the World Cup, wherein they were able to play a 1-1 draw with the Scottish side.
England the former World Cup winners in 1966, came close to winning the World Cup in 2018, but couldn't go all the way. Furthermore, Iran are one of the Asian giants, but they are likely to have a hard time against the Three Lions, who have plenty star names. Many Irani players also play in the Premier League, so they will know what to expect from Gareth Southgate's side.
