FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup

Several star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez are expected to play their last ever FIFA World Cup in 2022.

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 has kicked off in Qatar, many star players are set to return to the football field, expected to take their final bow from the tournament. Fans are awaiting their favourite players to make a comeback in the FIFA world cup, with this tournament expected to be their last.

Football players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luis Suarez will most likely play their last world cup this year, according to media reports. It must be noted that no player has yet given their official statement on taking retirement from the FIFA world cup.

5 players likely playing the FIFA World Cup for the last time