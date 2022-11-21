FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup

Several star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez are expected to play their last ever FIFA World Cup in 2022.
As the FIFA World Cup 2022 has kicked off in Qatar, many star players are set to return to the football field, expected to take their final bow from the tournament. Fans are awaiting their favourite players to make a comeback in the FIFA world cup, with this tournament expected to be their last.
Football players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luis Suarez will most likely play their last world cup this year, according to media reports. It must be noted that no player has yet given their official statement on taking retirement from the FIFA world cup.
5 players likely playing the FIFA World Cup for the last time
1. Lionel Messi from Argentina
Lionel Messi is set to play his fifth world cup from team Argentina this year, and it is expected that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be his last. Messi is currently 35 and is likely to take retirement from the game soon. (File photo)
2. Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal
37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently in the midst of a football controversy after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, is also expected to take his final bow from the FIFA World Cup this year in Qatar. (File photo)
3. Luis Suarez from Uruguay
Football legend Luis Suarez, who is the star player of team Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2022, will most likely be playing in the global tournament for the final time at the age of 35. (Photo - Reuters)
4. Thiago Silva from Brazil
While Brazil’s star defender Thiago Silva has shown no signs of slowing down on the football field yet, at the age of 38, this is expected to be his last FIFA World Cup. (Photo - Twitter)
5. Karim Benzema from France
Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is not just one of the greatest in French football, but also a star player for the football club Real Madrid. At the age of 34, he might be the youngest in the list of players who are likely to retire from the FIFA tournament. (File photo)