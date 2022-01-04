REVEALED: Salary of Rohit Sharma as India’s new T20I, ODI captain; succeeding Virat Kohli

Star India opener Rohit Sharma was recently appointed India’s new limited-overs captain and it woud not be wrong to say that Rohit Sharma has been rewarded by the BCCI and selectors for his superb performance with the bat. Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as T20I and ODI captain of Team India. It is to be noted that Kohli is still the captain of India Test team.

Rohit Sharma has been leading his IPL team Mumbai Indians for a long time now and the team has won five titles under Rohit's able leadership.

It is to be noted that Rohit Sharma had led the team in the past too when Kohli was on a break to rest or away from field due to injury or some other reasons. As stand-in captain of the Indian T20 team, Rohit has led the Men in Blue 22 times and won 18 matches.

Rohit Sharma was appointed the ODI captain of Team India just days ahead of the start of the India tour to South Africa. Rohit has captained India in 10 ODIs, and recorded wins in 8 of them.

While Rohit has been appointed as the ODI captain for the Indian cricket team, his salary will remain the same. Sharma is already in possession of A+ contract of BCCI, along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. The players in A+ contract earn Rs 7 crore annually.