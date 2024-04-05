RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

RCB vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 19 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off on April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will be RR's fourth match in IPL 2024, while RCB will play their fifth.

Currently, Rajasthan is in second place on the points table with 6 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.249. Meanwhile, Bengaluru sits at number 8 with 2 points from 4 matches and an NRR of -0.876.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 19

Date & Time: Apr 06, 07:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers – Jos Butler, Sanju Samson

Batters – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Yuzvendra chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammad Siraj

RCB vs RR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Cameron Green, Yuzvendra chahal, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Nandre Burger