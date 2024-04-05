Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Jadavpur West Bengal constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

What Role Does Consumer Behavior Play In VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging?

How to Clean Baby Toys Safely: Tips and Tricks

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik sent flirty messages to Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed? She says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Details of Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's secret wedding revealed: From Rs 1-crore venue to designer who works for royalty

RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

8 ways to improve gut health

7 slowest knocks in history of IPL

Indian players to win IPL and T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Details of Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's secret wedding revealed: From Rs 1-crore venue to designer who works for royalty

This Oscar-winning Hollywood music composer to make Bollywood debut with AR Rahman for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew introduces buy-one-get-one ticket free offer; here's how you can avail

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

RCB vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 19 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off on April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will be RR's fourth match in IPL 2024, while RCB will play their fifth.

Currently, Rajasthan is in second place on the points table with 6 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.249. Meanwhile, Bengaluru sits at number 8 with 2 points from 4 matches and an NRR of -0.876.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 19

Date & Time: Apr 06, 07:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers – Jos Butler, Sanju Samson

Batters – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Yuzvendra chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammad Siraj

RCB vs RR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Cameron Green, Yuzvendra chahal, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Nandre Burger

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, 1,038 injured; rescue operations underway

'Don't need UN to tell me...': EAM S Jaishankar dismisses UN official's remark on elections in India

Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aircraft, gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

'Box office hai, Instagram Reel..': Karan Johar takes dig at Bollywood filmmakers' obsession for formula in cryptic note

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to pay coaching fees, cracked UPSC exam twice with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement