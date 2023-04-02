RCB Vs MI, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis shine as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

Image Source: Twitter @RCBTweets

In a thrilling Sunday blockbuser clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. The match saw some impressive performances from both sides, with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hitting a fifty each for RCB.

Chasing a target of 172, RCB got off to a flying start with openers Kohli and skipper du Plessis adding 53 runs in just six overs. du Plessis reached his fifty on 29 balls, hitting four sixes and four fours each till the time. Any hopes of Mumbai's comeback were crushed soon as the opening pair reached 100 in just 10.3 overs.

Virat Kohli also scored his fifty soon, albeit on 38 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes as the partnership reached 129 in just 13 overs. du Plessis was the first wicket to fall after scoring 73 off 43, hitting five fours and six sixes. Dinesh Karthik then came on to bat but lasted just three balls as Cam Green got him caught for a duck.

Aussie Glenn Maxwell then hit two sixes and Kohli finished off the match in the 17th over, hitting a four and six to take his team home. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 49, hitting six fours and five sixes.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision was proven right by RCB bowlers who brought MI down to 29/3 at the end of powerplay. The situation became worse after fearsome Suryakumar Yadav departed shortly for 15 with the team at 48. Nehal Wadhera (21 off 13) then joined forces with Tilak Verma, and the duo added 50 runs for the fifth wicket.

RCB's bowlers all contributed to the team's success. However, it was spinner Karn Sharma who stood out with two wickets for 32 runs in four overs. The other bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Akash Deep, Harshal Patel, and Michael Bracewell, each took one wicket.

