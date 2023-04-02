IPL 2023: Tilak Varma finishes off in style, plays MS Dhoni's helicopter shot on last ball against RCB, Watch

Image Source: Twitter

In a thrilling match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma delivered a stunning performance that left fans on the edge of their seats. Despite the Royal Challengers Bangalore's early dominance, Varma held his ground and scored an impressive 84 runs in just 46 balls, including nine fours and four sixes.

But it was his final shot that truly stole the show. With just one ball left in the first innings, Varma channeled the legendary MS Dhoni and unleashed a helicopter shot that soared over the long-on boundary for a massive six. The crowd erupted in cheers as Varma's shot took Mumbai Indians' score to an impressive 171 in 20 overs.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) had a rough start to their match, losing Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, and Rohit Sharma within the first six overs. The team struggled to score, only managing 29 runs by the end of the powerplay. RCB's Mohammed Siraj was a standout performer, bowling three overs and only conceding five runs while taking one wicket.

However, MI managed to pick up the pace and were at 102/5 after 15 overs. In the last five overs, RCB gave away a whopping 69 runs, with a staggering 38 runs conceded in the last two overs alone. Siraj conceded 16 runs in the 19th over, and Harshal Patel gave up 22 in the final over.

