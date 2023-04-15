RCB vs DC, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Royal challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were left on the losing side in two epic matches of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively. Both teams have failed to leave their Impact this season as Delhi is still struggling to end their winless streak and RCB is 8th on the table with just 1 win. DC’s 4 consecutive losses have put them on the backfoot but they have a good chance to turn things in their favour as star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has joined the team after leaving for Australia for his marriage. The match will be held at 3:30 pm in Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (April 15), therefore a high scoring match will be expected.

RCB, on the other side, will be relieved after the return of Srilankan spin wizard, Wanindu Hasaranga, as the team was struggling with their bowling performance, mainly in the middle overs. Apart from the inform opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell's form will also be threatening for the Capitals.

With 212 being chased down in the same ground on April 10, it will be too early to choose sides as both teams will put their best foot forward to go ahead with a win in today’s game.

Match Details: RCB vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 20

Date and Time: April 15, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Faf du Plessis

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

RCB vs DC, My Dream 11 team



Virat Kohli (C), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel (vc), Dinesh Karthik

Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav,



RCB vs DC Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman