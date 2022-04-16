Search icon
RCB vs DC: Dinesh Karthik scores 50 in 26 balls, netizens call him 'Mr 360° of India'

Dinesh Karthik came to RCB's rescue again vs DC, as he completed his fifty in just 26 balls, after which netizens compared him to AB de Villiers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik was in sublimed form for RCB against DC

Dinesh Karthik has been in surreal form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The 36-year-old from Chennai, came out to bat when his franchise were reeling at 92/5, having just lost Glenn Maxwell who also scored a crucial fifty for the franchise. 

The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten at 66 off 34 balls and helped RCB reach a fight-worthy total of 189/5 at the end of their 20 overs. 

Netizens meanwhile were really impressed by DK's hitting, who scored runs all around the Wankhede Stadium, contributing to a much-needed 92-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed. 

The range of Karthik's hitting reminded some Twitter users of AB de Villiers, who was called Mr 360° for his ability to score around the park and seeing DK emulate the Proteas legend, netizens were ecstatic. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Dinesh Karthik's blistering knock of 66 against DC:

Talking about the match, RCB were able to post a fight worthy target of 190 for Delhi Capitals, who had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both Karthik and Maxwell were key for RCB, and it remains to be seen if DC can better the required tally or not.  

