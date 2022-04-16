Mumbai Indians and who else? THESE teams also lost their first 6 matches in IPL - Check how they fared

Mumbai Indians fell prey to an 18-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. But they aren't the only team who have suffered this fate.

Mumbai Indians went down against Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium. The latest setback was their sixth consecutive defeat in a row. Moreover, it's the first time MI have suffered six straight losses at the beginning of a season throughout the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Interestingly, Mumbai aren't the only team to lose their first six games in a season, two others teams have also suffered a similar fate. Want to know where they finished at the end of the season? Read on to know more.