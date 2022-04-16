Mumbai Indians and who else? THESE teams also lost their first 6 matches in IPL - Check how they fared

Mumbai Indians fell prey to an 18-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. But they aren't the only team who have suffered this fate.
Mumbai Indians went down against Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium. The latest setback was their sixth consecutive defeat in a row. Moreover, it's the first time MI have suffered six straight losses at the beginning of a season throughout the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Interestingly, Mumbai aren't the only team to lose their first six games in a season, two others teams have also suffered a similar fate. Want to know where they finished at the end of the season? Read on to know more.
1. Mumbai Indians (2022)
Rohit Sharma's team is the third side after Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2013, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 to lose their first six games of an IPL season. The five-time champs' chances of qualifying for the playoffs look extremely bleak now. Although, mathematically, it's still possible, but it would only hell of a comeback from Rohit and co.
2. Delhi Daredevils (2013)
Formally known as Delhi Daredevils, the now Delhi Capitals (DC) had also endured one of the worst ever starts in an IPL campaign in the year 2013.
They had lost their opening six matches in a row and overall, had managed to win just 3 matches of their 16 games. They were placed in the last position (ninth) in the nine-team points table.
3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019)
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise had joined Delhi Daredevils as the team with the worst start in an IPL season. The Bengaluru side had lost their opening six matches of the 2019 season.
They went on to finish their campaign in the last position (eighth) after the league stages, winning just 5 of their 14 matches.