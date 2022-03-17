'Best butter chicken in Mumbai': Delhi Capitals' latest hilarious post will crack you up

Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022, Delhi capitals best butter chicken

Often we see franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) doing various engaging activities on social media to keep their fans on their toes. Among one of the most active franchises on Twitter are Delhi Capitals (DC) who recently came up with a hilarious tweet.

Delhi Capitals regularly post hilarious memes and interact with their fans through Twitter. On Thursday, the Delhi based franchise asked their fans for suggestions regarding a restaurant that serves the best butter chicken in Mumbai.

As we all know, north Indians are obsessed with butter chicken, and since the IPL is going to be a 74-match affair after Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans joined the cash-rich league, Delhi Capitals are going to be in Mumbai for a long time.

Both Mumbai and Pune are going to host all of the league games, and as such, we can relate to the Delhi Capitals' worries.

Any leads, please help. Asking for a Delhiite pic.twitter.com/lsZbtDGDG0 March 17, 2022

The franchise tweeted an image of a google search that read, 'Best butter chicken in Mumbai' while the franchise accompanied it with the caption, "Any leads please help, asking for a Delhiite."

Funnily enough, netizens quickly flocked to the post and flooded the comments section with hilarious responses. While one fan wrote, "Rishabh Pant ke liye hoga (Surely it must be for Rishabh Pant)", another user tweeted, "janwaro ko mat khao (Kindly do not eat animals".

One fan further highlighted how Mumbai was instead famous for vada pao as he wrote, "Mumbai main ho toh vada pav misal aur komdi vade mileyga butter chicken nae."

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Wankhede Stadium.