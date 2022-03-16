IPL 2022: Did Yuzvendra Chahal hack Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account? Know here

Ever since Rajasthan Royals (RR) signed Yuzvendra Chahal at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, the banter between the franchise and the player has been going on non-stop. Recently, it appeared so that Chahal was named the captain of the franchise.

The announcement was made by Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle, but something wasn't right. If you follow the Royals on Twitter, you'd see a series of tweets, where Chahal had said that he would 'hack' the social media handle of the franchise.

In a series of tweets, the banter between Chahal and Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle became evident. From the looks of it, Chahal seemed to have gotten the password of the franchise's Twitter handle, or so he tweeted and even thanked the Royals' CEO Jake Lush McCrum for it.

It all kick-started when the franchise tweeted a video of Chahal earlier in the day, wherein the spinner was heard reciting a food order for his wife, which appeared to be a prank of sorts.

The Royals even had a witty caption for the video. "All of us have THAT one friend...#RoyalsFamily," read the caption of the post.

To this, Chahal replied, "Yeah account hack kar dunga ab main (I will hack this account)".

The franchise hence chipped in with a hilarious meme from the renowned movie 'Nayak' starring Anil Kapoor. Their tweet read that it wasn't practically possible for Chahal to hack the account.

Later, the 31-year-old spinner posted a selfie of himself, as he wrote, "hahahaha ab aayega maza, Thanks for the password @JakeLushMcCrum."

Subsequently, a tweet from Rajasthan Royals' handle read, "RR me twitter account me in login kar Diya hai … bola tha admin job pange mat Lena (successfully logged in to Twitter, told you admin not to mess with me)."

Then came the announcement, of Chahal being named the captain of Rajasthan Royals.

The franchise further tweeted two more posts, both of which appeared to be part of a hilarious banter.

