IPL 2022: This is why Delhi Capitals' parked bus was ATTACKED in Mumbai - WATCH

A shocking event just weeks before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the parked Delhi Capitals (DC) team bus, parked near Colaba in Mumbai allegedly attacked. The windows of at least one of the luxury buses parked outside a five-star hotel to ferry players were attacked, officials said early on Wednesday (March 16).

Soon after, the Colaba Police rushed to the scene and arrested at least five people in connection with the incident and have also registered an FIR against miscreants.

WATCH | Mumbai Police detains four persons for vandalising bus of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals

The detainees include Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Vahatuk Sena (transport wing) vice president Prashant Gandhi, Santosh Jadhav, Bharmu Nandurkar and more.

"An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus, police said," ANI tweeted.

Mumbai | An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus, police said pic.twitter.com/aED8Z1Hd5G March 16, 2022

WATCH:

Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus allegedly attacked#IPL2022pic.twitter.com/hzmdb60yXm — Himalayan Guy (@RealHimalayaGuy) March 16, 2022

Why was the bus attacked?

According to MNS-VS President Sanjay Naik, the men were protesting in the manner in which buses for the teams came from outside the state which deprived the locals of employment opportunities.

"Despite our protests, they have allowed several buses and other smaller vehicles here from Delhi and other parts, which is affecting the livelihood of the local Marathi people," Naik told IANS.

Notably, team Delhi Capitals team is staying at the Taj Palace, which is located in the Colaba area of ​​Mumbai. The Rishabh Pant-led team will play their opening game of the tournament against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium.