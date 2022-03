Mumbai Police detains four persons for vandalising bus of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Police on March 16 detained four people, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Transport Wing Vice President Prashant Gandhi for allegedly vandalising the parked bus of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. The attack occurred on March 15. An FIR was filed under sections 143, 147, 149, 427 of IPC. Search for one more accused is underway.