Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refuses any political interference to shield actor Darshan in murder case: ‘Such person will…’

CM Siddaramaiah refuses of any political interference to shield Kannada actor Darshan.

Kannada actor Darshan grabbed headlines when he got arrested in a murder case. Now, Karnataka CM Suddaramaiah has slammed the doors on fellow politicians and film personalities seeking dilution of criminal charges against him.

According to a report in Times of India, the chief minister categorically stated, “Siddaramaiah has categorically stated, “Don't come to me with requests pertaining to him (Darshan)." This comes after reports that a senior minister and a few legislators, including a BJP MLA made several attempts to thwart Darshan’s arrest.

A source in the CM's office told TOI: "The CM has told all his cabinet colleagues and other party functionaries that the law will take its own course and no person is above the law of the land. If anyone has committed a crime and there is ample evidence pointing towards it, such persons will be punished as per the law. Siddaramaiah has told all leaders not to interfere or influence the police or any govt official in the ongoing investigation.”

When questioned about political influence to shield actor Darshan in a murder case, the CM said, “Neither a minister nor anyone else approached me seeking my intervention.” The sources further added that CM has given “a free hand to city police to probe the matter since the word go".

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Darshan and his associates were arrested recently in connection with the murder of a fan of the actor in Bengaluru. The actor, his co-star and partner Pavithra Gowda, and 14 others have been arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy. The proof revealed that Rennukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages Pavitra on social media. He was later allegedly kidnapped and brutually tortured to death. In fact, the recent reports state that the accused even tried to manipulate the post-mortem report so that the murder charge is dropped against him.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.