IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians suffer 6th consecutive loss after going down versus Lucknow Super Giants

Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya celebrate after Tilak Varma's dismissal

Mumbai Indians were defeated by Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. The latest loss is MI's 6th consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It's also the first time, Mumbai Indians have suffered six losses in a row, let alone at the start of a season.

Previously, teams like Delhi Capitals in 2013, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 had suffered a similar fate where they lost the first six games of a new season.

Talking about the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, skipper KL Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide LSG to 199 for 4 after being invited to bat first. Rahul remained unbeaten at 103 off 60 balls, while he was ably supported by Quinton de Kock (24 off 13).

READ| IPL 2022: Will Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs after losing 6th game against Lucknow Super Giants?

In reply, MI were restricted to 181 for nine. Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan finished with excellent figures of 3/30 in four overs.

Rahul smashed 103 off 60 balls, and his unbeaten innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes. The LSG opener stitched together a 50-run partnership with his partner in crime De Kock.

The South African departed soon after, but then Manish Pandey (38) took the mantle upon himself.

For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

READ| Is this the 1st time Mumbai Indians suffered 5 consecutive defeats in IPL? Let's find out

The latest defeat does complicate matters for Rohit Sharma's side, as they have never suffered six defeats in a row, so it's an uncharted territory for them as well.

The team will have to go on a roll to win seven or eight games on the trot in order to qualify for the playoffs from here onwards. Mumbai themselves have done the same in the past, but those sides were settled sides, however, this MI team is far from settled.

With inputs from PTI