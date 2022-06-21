Ravichandran Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight to UK ahead of England tour: Reports

R Ashwin tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight to UK

Team India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with the rest of his teammates after testing positive for Covid-19, as per multiple reports. This comes after the majority of the Indian contingent landed in London on June 16, to face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year.

According to the latest reports, Ashwin has been put under quarantine, and he will only join the Indian team after meeting the required protocols.

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will be played at Edgbaston from July 1-5, and the Men in Blue have begun their preparations for the highly anticipated contest.

A senior BCCI official confirmed to news agency PTI that R Ashwin had tested positive for Covid-19 before his departure to the UK, however, he is currently under quarantine, and should recover in time, ahead of the one-off Test match.

Team India will play a 3-match T20I series against England after the conclusion of the Test, and thereafter, an ODI series of as many games. Before that, however, they have a practise game scheduled against Leicestershire, between June 24-28 and Ashwin is most likely to be unavailable for the same.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian squad have begun sweating it out, under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Earlier on Monday, the BCCI shared a video of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hitting the nets, and the duo is expected to open against the Three Lions. It will be the first time, Rohit will lead the Men in Blue for an overseas tour, ever since taking over as permanent captain from Virat Kohli.