Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

Star Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin received an invitation on Friday to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This prestigious event marks a significant milestone in the construction of the temple. Ashwin, a highly regarded 37-year-old spinner, joins a distinguished list of cricketers who have been honored with an invitation to this auspicious ceremony.

"Excited to stand alongside BJP State Secretary Shri. @suryahsg in presenting a heartfelt invitation and Akshathai to the esteemed cricketer Shri. @ashwinravi99 for the Ayodhya Ramar Temple #PranaPratishta," BJP Tamil Nadu State Vice President Venkatraman C wrote on X while announcing the news.

"Excited to stand alongside BJP State Secretary Shri. @suryahsg in presenting a heartfelt invitation and Akshathai to the esteemed cricketer Shri. @ashwinravi99 for the Ayodhya Ramar Temple #PranaPratishta," BJP Tamil Nadu State Vice President Venkatraman C wrote on X while announcing the news.

In addition to Ashwin, esteemed cricketers Virat Kohli, former India captain MS Dhoni, and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar have also been extended invitations to attend the grand ceremony at the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Furthermore, a number of renowned Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda, have also received invitations to partake in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced on Tuesday, a week prior to the main event. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced that the Ram temple will be open for darshan, allowing the general public to visit and seek blessings from January 23 onwards.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced an 11-day ceremonial event leading up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the revered Ayodhya temple.

In the meantime, Ashwin has been selected as a member of India's Test squad to face England. The highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and the visiting team is scheduled to commence on January 25th.

