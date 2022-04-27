Ravi Shastri breaks down Virat Kohli's struggles, urges ex-RCB skipper to pull out of IPL 2022

Ravi Shastri has urged Virat Kohli to pull out of IPL 2022

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season hasn't been a great one by any means for Virat Kohli. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper succumbed to two consecutive ducks, before scoring just nine runs against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Many former cricketers have urged Kohli to take a break from cricket, in order to find his best form again, and recently joining the 'take a break' bandwagon was former India head coach Ravi Shastri, under whom the 33-year-old peaked and was handed the captaincy of Team India in all formats.

Shastri made a bold claim, urging Kohli to pull out of the ongoing IPL 2022 season, in order to prolong his international career.

READ| IPL 2022: From KING to struggling for form, Virat Kohli after record-breaking 2016 season

Speaking on Jatin Sapru's Youtube channel, Shastri gave bold advice to Kohli, while also breaking down the Delhi-born batter's recent struggles.

"I think it (a break) is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. Sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," he stated.

The former Indian all-rounder further continued, "The ideal break would be off-season where India is not playing and the only time India does not play is the IPL. Sometimes, you need to do that or tell the franchise I'll only play the half. Pay me half, as simple as that. Those tough calls will have to come if you want to reach the zenith of your profession as an international player."

READ| RR vs RCB: Harshal Patel refuses to shake hands with Riyan Parag post verbal exchange | watch

Ravi Shastri also opened up on Kohli's recent struggles, suggesting how the 33-year-old could turn around his recent dip in fortunes.

"He (Virat) is still young and he has his best 5-6 years ahead of him. He would have realised what he has gone through in these (last) few months. He knows he has to go back to the drawing board, how he thinks, how he approaches and he has to literally start from scratch. He isn't the only one; there have been many players in the past who have gone through this," added Shastri.

With just 128 runs in nine games under his belt, at an average of 16 and strike rate of 119.62, Kohli's form has been of real concern for RCB, who slipped to fifth place after going down versus RR on Tuesday.

With inputs from IANS