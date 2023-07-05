R Ashwin maintains top spot in bowlers rankings; Kane Williamson topples Joe Root as World No. 1 batter

Image Source: Twitter

Team India and their talented off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, have maintained their dominance in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Despite their recent defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final, the Indian team remains firmly at the top. Meanwhile, New Zealand's captain, Kane Williamson, has dethroned Joe Root to claim the coveted top-ranked batter position.

Ashwin, a seasoned bowler, continues to reign supreme as the world's number one bowler. With an impressive tally of 860 points, he has firmly established himself at the pinnacle of the rankings. Following closely behind is Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, who has climbed two spots to secure the second position with 826 points.

Ravindra Jadeja has maintained his position at number one in the all-rounders list with an impressive 434 points. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin also remains in the second spot, but Akshar Patel has dropped to fifth place among all-rounders.

Rishabh Pant, who unfortunately suffered a car accident in December last year, has made a remarkable comeback and is now the top-ranked Indian batter at number 10. Rohit Sharma, and the renowned Virat Kohli hold the 12th and 14th spots respectively.

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill has secured an impressive fifth position, while Kohli and Rohit stand strong at eighth and tenth place respectively, making them the other two Indian batters in the top 10.

When it comes to bowling, Mohammed Siraj shines as the sole Indian representative in the top 10, securing an outstanding second position in the chart.

Former England Test skipper Root has dropped to fifth position, allowing Williamson to reclaim the top spot. This marks Williamson's sixth time at the summit, having first achieved the number one ranking in November 2015 and most recently in August 2021.

Following the second England-Australia Test at Lords, Australian batsman Steve Smith has made significant strides towards the top of the Test rankings. Smith's outstanding performance in the match, scoring 110 and 34, has propelled him four places up to second position.

Smith last held the top spot in June 2021, briefly surpassing Williamson before being overtaken once again by the New Zealand batsman. The competition for the leading positions in the rankings promises to remain captivating in the days to come. Smith currently trails Williamson by just one point in the latest weekly update, with a rating of 883. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne (873) and Travis Head are also separated by a mere point in third place.

READ| Know the inside story of Ajit Agarkar's selection as Team India chief selector, who is the 'Big Man'?