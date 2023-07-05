Know the inside story of Ajit Agarkar's selection as Team India chief selector, who is the 'Big Man'?

Ajit Agarkar (File Photo)

The appointment of former cricketer Ajit Agarkar as the selector of Team India marked the beginning of a new era for the Indian cricket team. Ajit, who had the privilege of playing under the captaincy of Team India coach Rahul Dravid, also shared a long stint in domestic cricket with Rohit Sharma. Furthermore, both Agarkar and Sharma were integral members of the victorious T20 World Cup 2007 squad. Now, with Agarkar assuming the role of chief selector, there is great anticipation that this trio will make astute decisions to propel Team India towards greater success.

According to reports, Agarkar's journey to becoming the chief selector was far from easy, and surprisingly, he was not initially interested in the position. One of the main reasons behind his reluctance was the significant pay cut that came with being the chief selector. Agarkar was already serving as the assistant coach for the Delhi Capitals team, as well as providing continuous commentary, both of which were highly lucrative roles. These endeavors earned him a substantial income, far surpassing the Rs 1 crore salary he received as the chief selector.

There have been reports suggesting that an individual had recommended the appointment of Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Interestingly, this influential figure had previously been associated with Team India alongside Agarkar. Meanwhile, Agarkar, who has played a significant role in transforming the fortunes of the Indian cricket team, is currently in England and conducted a virtual interview from there. However, it is worth noting that he was the sole candidate in contention for the position, making the selection process somewhat predetermined.

Accompanied by Sachin, Agarkar successfully passed the interview in London.

If we delve into this topic, Instagram provides numerous clues about Agarkar's whereabouts. A viral picture on Instagram showcases Team India's new Chief Selector alongside his companions, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh's family. This captivating snapshot was taken during their lunch in London, England.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar shared this delightful picture, emphasizing the significance of food and friendship in keeping them connected. The group gathered for a splendid lunch, with the presence of Sachin's wife Anjali, Yuvraj's wife Hazel, and Agarkar's wife Fatima evident in the photograph.

Agarkar, who served as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC) until the IPL 2023 season, voluntarily resigned from his position to eliminate any potential conflict of interest. He will now join the selection panel, alongside Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee, and S Sharath, as its fifth member. Their immediate priority will be to finalize the Team India squad for the upcoming five T20I matches against West Indies, commencing on August 3rd.

