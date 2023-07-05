Search icon
Former woman cricketer’s dream come true: Samara Afzal plays cricket with ex-Pakistan captain Younis Khan, watch

Former cricketer Samara Afzal shared a video on Twitter, where she can be seen playing cricket with Younis Khan, the former Pakistan skipper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Former woman cricketer’s dream come true: Samara Afzal plays cricket with ex-Pakistan captain Younis Khan, watch
In the short video on Twitter, Samara Afzal can be seen batting against Younis Khan. (Credits: Twitter)

Samara Afzal, a former cricketer and a full-time doctor hailing from Birmingham, had the opportunity to play cricket with former Pakistan batter Younis Khan. Khan was also the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team in all three formats of the game. Afzal posted a video on social media where she can be seen playing cricket with Younis Khan in a salwar Kameez. In her caption, she mentioned, “This is what dreams are made of.” In the short video on Twitter, Samara Afzal can be seen batting against Younis Khan. She is seen wearing a salwar kameez, while Khan is in black tracks.

Younis Khan can be seen bowling to Afzal in her backyard. There are also some fielders visible in the video.

“Playing cricket in the garden in my salwar kameez with one of the greatest cricketers the sport has produced is what dreams are made of! Such a humble and respectful human being is Younis Khan,” read Afzal’s caption on Twitter.

Watch:

The video has already garnered a lot of likes and has more than 100K views on Twitter. Social media users showered love on the former Pakistani cricketer.

One user wrote, “He’s the GOAT and truly built a team that brought the World Cup to Pakistan.”

Another commented, “Ohhh man! Pakistan’s greatest test batsman. Mr. Younis Khan.”

About Younis Khan

Born in 1977 in Pakistan, Younis Khan led Pakistan to a victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2009, their first World T20 title. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest middle-order batsmen in Test cricket. He is the only Test cricketer in the history of the game to have scored a century in all 11 countries that have hosted Test matches. The former skipper also holds the record for the most runs and the most centuries scored by a Pakistani in Test cricket.

