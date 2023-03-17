PSL 2023: Journalist calls Babar Azam 'former captain', Shadab Khan comes up with epic response - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of Pakistan and skipper of Islamabad United, has been making waves in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his impressive performances and witty responses to journalists. He has become a favourite among the media, handling their tricky questions with ease and grace.

Recently, during a press conference in Lahore on March 16th, Shadab was asked about his team's loss to Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL eliminator. The reporter wanted to know how Shadab felt about being defeated by the former captain. Shadab, who will be standing in for Babar as the Pakistan captain in the upcoming series against Afghanistan, responded with poise and professionalism.

He acknowledged Babar's leadership skills and stated that he was still the captain, while he was just filling in for one series as the regular skipper was taking a break.

"Voh kaptan tha, vahi kaptan jeet gaya. Humara current kaptan wahi hai. Jis tarah, aapko humare chairman sahab ne bataya, wahi current captain hain. Abhi woh rest kar rahe hain , aap logon ko pata bhi chala hoga. Kyunki main uska wazir hun, Badshah humara hai nahi toh wazir jaa raha hai, uske niche (He was the captain and he won [PSL 8 eliminator]. Babar is still our current captain and our chairman also told you guys that he is the captain of the team. Just that he is resting, so I have stepped in. When the King is not there, the minister has to step in, just like that)," he said.

Several star players, including wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and the pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, have been rested from the upcoming three-match T20I series.

In other news, the Islamabad side has been eliminated from the PSL, while Babar's Zalmi team will face off against the Lahore Qalandars in the second eliminator.

