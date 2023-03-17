Search icon
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunner to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne in 1st IND vs AUS ODI

During the game, India made an impressive start by dismissing Travis Head in the second over after choosing to bowl first.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

On Friday, March 17, during the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Ravindra Jadeja made a stunning catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne. The Men in Blue had a rocky start, but they quickly regained their footing with a couple of quick wickets after opener Mitchell Marsh ran riot with the bat. Jadeja, in particular, got the better of the dangerous-looking batter before putting in a spectacular dive to pluck onto a tough catch.

Kuldeep Yadav, who initially gave away plenty of runs in his first couple of overs, bowled one short outside the off-stump. Labuschagne tried to cut it against the spin but only managed to get a thick outside edge. The ball was a few inches ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who put in a full-length dive to his right to grab the ball millimeters above the ground.

However, Marsh and Steve Smith managed to rescue Australia with a 72-run partnership for the second wicket before Smith's departure.

Just as it seemed like Australia would set a formidable target, Ravindra Jadeja came to India's rescue. The talented all-rounder dismissed Marsh, who had been dominating the game until then with his 81 off 65.

India's Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj also shone, picking up three wickets each as they bowled out Australia for a total of 188 runs.

