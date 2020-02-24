PSL 2020: Chris Lynn names pornstar Johnny Sins as his preferred lookalike during hilarious Twitter convo with fan

Australian top-order batsman Chris Lynn gave an epic response to a fan on social media who posted a photo of him with a hilarious header.

Lynn is currently taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is a key member of the Lahore Qalandars side for this year's campaign.

A Pakistani fan took to Twitter and shared a photograph of Chris Lynn sitting in the dugout during Qalandars' match, alongside fellow Aussie teammate Ben Dunk.

However, the fan captioned the above-mentioned photo of Lynn and Dunk as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg chilling, two well-renounced WWE wrestlers.

“Goldberg and Steve Austin watching #PSL2020 match in #Lahore. Good days are back,” the post read.

— Hassan Ahmed (@imhassanahmed) February 22, 2020

Nonetheless, things took a hilarious turn when the Aussie batter himself responded to this tweet and claimed that he doesn't look like the two mentioned wrestlers and much rather prefers pornstar Johnny Sins as his look-a-like.

“I prefer Johnny Sins,” Lynn's reply read on Twitter.

— Chris Lynn (@lynny50) February 22, 2020