Cricket

Pitch invader detained for hugging Virat Kohli, receives garlands, watch viral video

After detaining him, cops took the young man, who entered the ground by climbing the fence of the spectators' gallery, to Tukoganj police station.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Virat Kohli fans are known for their passionate antics, often seeking moments to connect with the cricket maestro. A recent incident during the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan in Indore saw a fan breaching security to embrace Virat Kohli. In a surprising turn, the pitch invader, initially detained by police, was later released and welcomed back with enthusiastic well-wishers adorning him with garlands.

In earlier days, such intrusions might have caused chaos, but Kohli, at this stage of his career, acknowledges the profound impact of his public image. Despite the breach, he urged security to be lenient with the fan. The detained individual, identified as a fervent Kohli supporter, had entered the stadium with a valid ticket before attempting to meet the player by climbing the gallery fence.

While initial reports hinted at potential consequences, the fan was ultimately released. The incident highlights the fervor of Kohli's fanbase, occasionally bordering on the uncontrollable. Similar instances have occurred in the past, such as a memorable incident in Kolkata during an IPL game two years ago.

As Kohli gears up for the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, his return to T20Is after 14 months has garnered attention. With rumors circulating about his inclusion in India's World Cup squad in the coming months, all eyes are on Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma to showcase their prowess in this final T20I, despite it being a dead rubber.

