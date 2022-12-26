Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for SCO vs STR Big Bash League match 16

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 prediction

Perth Scorchers are all set to take on Adelaide Strikers in Perth on December 26, match 16 of Big Bash League 2022-23.

The Strikers are currently top of the table, they have won three matches from a total of four games, whereas the Scorchers are third having won twice.

In their last match, Ashton Turner's side beat Melbourne Stars by a big margin. The Scorchers smashed 229 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Josh Inglis' 74-run inning, as well as Faf du Plessis' 68-run knock.

The Strikers did lose their last match, but they have shown consistency in their batting, and thus fans can expect an evenly poised match.

Dream11 Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2022, match 16

Keeper – Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn (c), Adam Hose

All-rounders – Matt Short, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers – Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff (vc), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers​​ Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (w), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (w), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers​​ Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers​​ Big Bash League 2022 match 16 is scheduled to start at 3:45 PM IST on Monday, December 26 at the Perth Stadium. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.