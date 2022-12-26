Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for SCO vs STR Big Bash League match 16

SCO vs STR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2022, match 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for SCO vs STR Big Bash League match 16
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 prediction

Perth Scorchers are all set to take on Adelaide Strikers in Perth on December 26, match 16 of Big Bash League 2022-23. 

The Strikers are currently top of the table, they have won three matches from a total of four games, whereas the Scorchers are third having won twice.

In their last match, Ashton Turner's side beat Melbourne Stars by a big margin. The Scorchers smashed 229 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Josh Inglis' 74-run inning, as well as Faf du Plessis' 68-run knock. 

The Strikers did lose their last match, but they have shown consistency in their batting, and thus fans can expect an evenly poised match. 

READ| PAK vs NZ: 'Bazball in 144p' Netizens brutally troll Pakistan after Babar Azam's side lose 3 early wickets

Dream11 Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2022, match 16

Keeper –  Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn (c), Adam Hose

All-rounders – Matt Short, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers – Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff (vc), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers​​ Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (w), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (w), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)

READ| 'The Mirza-Malik Show' promo finally shows up on Sania Mirza's Instagram as divorce buzz dies down

SCO vs STR My Dream11 team

Josh Inglis, Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn (c), Adam Hose, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff (vc), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers​​ Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers​​ Big Bash League 2022 match 16 is scheduled to start at 3:45 PM IST on Monday, December 26 at the Perth Stadium. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 555 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.