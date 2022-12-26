Search icon
PAK vs NZ: 'Bazball in 144p' Netizens brutally troll Pakistan after Babar Azam's side lose 3 early wickets

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Babar Azam's men lost 3 early wickets against New Zealand, thus prompting jokes of Pakistan trying to play England's 'Bazball'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

England's Test team has been completely revolutionised since Brandon McCullum took over as the Three Lions' Test coach, and Ben Stokes was handed the team's captaincy. Their 'Bazball' approach helped the English side clean sweep Babar Azam's Pakistan on their home turf. 

Looking to bounce back from that setback, the Men in Green welcome New Zealand to Pakistan as they tried to keep alive their hopes of reaching the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). However, Pakistan ended up losing three early wickets in the first session of Day 1 itself. 

While opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed by Ajaz Patel after the former scored just 7 runs, his fellow opener Imam-Ul-Haq added 24 runs to the cause, before perishing at 24. Shan Masood also had a forgettable outing as he could only score 3 runs before falling prey to Bracewell. 

The skipper Babar himself smashed a fifty to help steady the ship, as he combined well with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was playing his first Test for a while, in place of Mohammed Rizwan. The pair of Babar and Sarfaraz helped Pakistan reach 115/4 at Lunch after they were reeling at 48/3. 

Earlier, similar struggles ensured that the hosts couldn't keep up with England who ran riot with their 'Bazball' approach, and after Pakistan lost their three wickets early, fans mocked Babar's side, joking that they tried to play 'Bazball' but failed to do so. 

Check how fans reacted:

After a shaky start, Babar smashed a fifty, reaching a total of 54, at the time of Lunch, while Sarfaraz was batting at 4. Saud Shakeel also added 22 runs to the cause, as Pakistan looked to reach a fightworthy total against Tim Southee's men. 

