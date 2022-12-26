PAK vs NZ: 'Bazball in 144p' Netizens brutally troll Pakistan after Babar Azam's side lose 3 early wickets

Pakistan trolled brutally after early collapse against New Zealand

England's Test team has been completely revolutionised since Brandon McCullum took over as the Three Lions' Test coach, and Ben Stokes was handed the team's captaincy. Their 'Bazball' approach helped the English side clean sweep Babar Azam's Pakistan on their home turf.

Looking to bounce back from that setback, the Men in Green welcome New Zealand to Pakistan as they tried to keep alive their hopes of reaching the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). However, Pakistan ended up losing three early wickets in the first session of Day 1 itself.

While opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed by Ajaz Patel after the former scored just 7 runs, his fellow opener Imam-Ul-Haq added 24 runs to the cause, before perishing at 24. Shan Masood also had a forgettable outing as he could only score 3 runs before falling prey to Bracewell.

The skipper Babar himself smashed a fifty to help steady the ship, as he combined well with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was playing his first Test for a while, in place of Mohammed Rizwan. The pair of Babar and Sarfaraz helped Pakistan reach 115/4 at Lunch after they were reeling at 48/3.

Earlier, similar struggles ensured that the hosts couldn't keep up with England who ran riot with their 'Bazball' approach, and after Pakistan lost their three wickets early, fans mocked Babar's side, joking that they tried to play 'Bazball' but failed to do so.

Check how fans reacted:

Bazball or BiteBall?



Which works best in Pakistan? pic.twitter.com/JTHQHgcpJe — Dennis Kaptaan (@DennisCricket_) December 26, 2022

144p version of bazball pure embarrassment i would say. pic.twitter.com/mqKO6OX57d December 26, 2022

'We are watching a 144p version of BazBall from Pakistan' - Cricbuzz taking a dig at Boom Boom Ball #PAKvNZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 26, 2022

We are watching a 144p Version of Bazball!! Brutal. #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/TmN6XiqEmz — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek291003) December 26, 2022

Oh, batters trying 'Bazball' or "Saqball" and getting out.



Play your game.



Pakistan v NZ. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 26, 2022

Pakistan trying to play Bazball pic.twitter.com/iQW1SJWhjJ — Rafe (@raffay_javed) December 26, 2022

First time in the history of cricket, 2 stumpings before the 7th over on the 1st session of a test match.



BazBall gone wrong



Afridi soon to be replaced #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XsUEW0INIk December 26, 2022

After a shaky start, Babar smashed a fifty, reaching a total of 54, at the time of Lunch, while Sarfaraz was batting at 4. Saud Shakeel also added 22 runs to the cause, as Pakistan looked to reach a fightworthy total against Tim Southee's men.