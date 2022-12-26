'The Mirza-Malik Show' promo finally shows up on Sania Mirza's Instagram as divorce buzz dies down

Photo: Instagram Screengrab @SaniaMirza

Sania Mirza’s Instagram handle showed the promo of her new TV show with husband Shoaib Malik for the first time since reports of their divorce made headlines over a month ago. The Pakistan cricketer had been regularly sharing promos from the Pakistan talk show on Urduflix platform. However Indian tennis star Mirza, who co-hosts the show with Shoaib, had not been sharing any promos.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and reports of their alleged divorce took social media by storm in early November. The reports were in part sparked by a few cryptic posts by Mirza. It was reported that the couple had been staying apart and co-parenting their 4-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Reports also claimed that the reason behind the alleged split was infidelity with the name of Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar also popping out as Shoaib Malik’s rumoured girlfriend. None of the revelations were ever confirmed by the couple.

Despite hosting the TV show and now promoting it together, the couple has not been spotted together in over a month. Shoaib Malik has been missing from Sania Mirza’s Instagram posts. On the other hand, Sania never responded to Shoaib’s public birthday wishes on Insta recently. Both celebrated the birthday of their son together. However, the photographs were only shared by Shoaib Malik and earned no mention from Sania.

The tennis star has been in Dubai, busy with her tennis venture while the cricketer was on the domestic T20 circuit recently in Sri Lanka. Sania Mirza was recently spotted in Qatar watching the FIFA World Cup with friends and family. However, Shoaib Malik was nowhere to be seen.

READ | Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pak cricketer's bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar behind split?