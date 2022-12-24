Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pak cricketer's bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar behind split?

For the past few months, there has been a strong buzz about the divorce of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Since neither Shoaib nor Sania has publicly stated the cause of their alleged breakup, the rumour that Pakistan's former captain cheated on Sania Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has gained traction.

One of the main reasons why Ayesha's name keeps cropping up is also because of her photoshoot with Shoaib, photos of which are being widely circulated on social media.