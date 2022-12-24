Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pak cricketer's bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar behind split?

One of the main reasons why Ayesha Omar's name keeps cropping up is also because of her bold photoshoot with Shoaib Malik.
For the past few months, there has been a strong buzz about the divorce of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Since neither Shoaib nor Sania has publicly stated the cause of their alleged breakup, the rumour that Pakistan's former captain cheated on Sania Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has gained traction.
One of the main reasons why Ayesha's name keeps cropping up is also because of her photoshoot with Shoaib, photos of which are being widely circulated on social media.
1. Did Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar's viral photoshoot play a hand in his alleged divorce?
In an interview, 41-year-old Ayesha Omar said that her photoshoot with Shoaib Malik is seen as the main reason behind the trouble in Shoaib and Sania’s married life. Ayesha claimed that the photoshoot took place in 2021 but it was used by the media recently to spark controversy and this is the reason why people are linking her with Shoaib Malik.
2. How did Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar meet?
Ayesha Omar is a model and was featured alongside cricketer Shoaib Malik in a bold photo shoot for Lifestyle magazine OK Pakistan in 2021. At the time, a picture from the photoshoot went viral on social media. Later, in an interview, Malik praised her and acknowledged how much she had helped him in their shoot.
3. How did Sania Mirza react to Shoaib Malik-Ayesha Omar's photoshoot?
At the time, sharing how Sania Mirza felt about the photoshoot, Shoaib said, "What would your reaction be if your husband had done it?" The host promptly replied that she was single to which Malik responded that his wife Sania Mirza had behaved similarly, showing no sign of emotion.
4. Ayesha Omar has said that she is NOT interested in marrying Shoaib Malik
According to Ayesha, her photoshoot with Shoaib was a professional affair but it was treated as a romantic shoot by some people. Ayesha said that she will never appreciate married people having affairs outside of their married life. Earlier, Ayesha had said that she has respect for both Shoaib and Sania and she is not interested in getting married to Shoaib Malik.
5. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage
On April 12, 2010, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India, at a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony. The couple's Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan, and was followed by the traditional Pakistani wedding rituals for a mahr. In 2018, Shoaib and Sania were blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan.