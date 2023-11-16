Headlines

PCB appoints new director, former T20 captain, scored big against India

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder has been officially appointed as the Director of the Pakistan men's cricket team, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Renowned former captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been officially appointed as the Director of the Pakistan men's cricket team, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

The PCB's statement read, "Former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez has been given the responsibility of Director - Pakistan Men's Cricket Team. Mohammad Hafeez has featured for Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is, amassing 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets." Hafeez, a recent member of the PCB Cricket Technical Committee, played a crucial role in Pakistan's triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017. He takes over the position from Mickey Arthur, who served as the head coach for Pakistan.

In a notable change, the PCB has revised the roles within the coaching staff, with all coaches continuing their work at the National Cricket Academy. The announcement of the new coaching staff for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand will be made in due course.

In another development, star Pakistan batter Babar Azam declared his decision to step down as Pakistan's captain across all formats after a disappointing performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. The 28-year-old made the announcement via a statement, expressing gratitude to the PCB and the fans for their support during his captaincy.

Babar stated, "Today, I'm stepping down as the captain of Pakistan across all formats. It's a difficult decision, but I feel it is the right time for this call. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility."

During Babar's captaincy, Pakistan reached the No. 1 position in ODIs. However, their World Cup campaign concluded with a substantial defeat against England. Babar's personal performance in the tournament saw him score 320 runs in nine matches, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer for Pakistan with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90.

Earlier this week, Morne Morkel resigned from his position as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men's team, concluding his six-month contract with the team.

